(Phil McLachlan - Black Press file)

Enderby man prohibited from driving after colliding into Kelowna bus stop

Vehicle was towed, 35-year-old man served 24-hour driving prohibition

  • Feb. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A driver that collided into a bus stop in Kelowna yesterday (Feb. 24) is temporarily prohibited from driving.

RCMP explained in a statement Feb. 25 that they responded to the collision, reported at the intersection of Sutherland Avenue and Pandosy Street.

Police found that a grey Dodge Journey had struck a pole at a bus stop, causing minor damage to both the vehicle and pole.

“Officers investigated and formed the grounds to believe that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs,” stated RCMP.

Police issued the 35-year-old man from Enderby a 24-hour driving prohibition, and his vehicle was towed.

READ MORE: Residents displaced following Salmon Arm apartment fire

READ MORE: Colours on COVID-19 map getting lighter for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

Â 

@newspaperphilLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Langley Township council says no to delay in considering Willoughby library
Next story
High wind warnings for North Coast, up to 4 cm of snow expected

Just Posted

Most Read