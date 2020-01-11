Enderby job fair returning after successful first year

The job fair will take place at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby in March 2020. (Morning Star file photo)

After more than 600 people attended the inaugural North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Job Fair last year, organizers are expecting an even bigger crowd the second time around.

“This is the only job fair of its kind and the overwhelming success of the first event last year told us this is something both job-seekers and employers value,” said Connie Viszlai, business services advisor for Community Futures North Okanagan (CFNO).

“We’re looking forward to building on that momentum and hosting another successful job fair this year.”

The job fair takes place March 9 at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby and is organized by the CFNO along with the Armstrong Chamber of Commerce and the Splatsin Development Corporation.

“The fair was created to bring together employers and job-seekers from across the region that might not otherwise have a chance to connect, and it was wonderful to see those connections being made last year,” said Patti Noonan, manager for Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

Noonan added that some job-seekers were hired on the spot and nearly 60 organizations had a chance to showcase their services and products last year.

Several businesses and school districts have expressed interest in bringing students to the fair, and Noonan encourages others to book a table as soon as possible.

“If you are hiring, it makes such a difference to have that one-on-one human connection, but even if you’re not hiring, this is an opportunity to gain some terrific exposure.”

Table registration is open until Feb. 30 and costs $130. To save a spot, visit the the websites of the Armstrong Chamber of Commerce or Community Futures North Okanagan.

Supporting partners of the second-annual job fair include the City of Enderby and WorkBC. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Armstrong Chamber at 250-546-8155.

READ MORE: North Okanagan school district talks options for avoiding overcrowded classrooms

READ MORE: Balloons cancelled for 2020 Vernon Winter Carnival

Brendan Shykora