Enderby firefighters tackle small wildfire that began as a burn pile

The blaze was contained at roughly 50 square metres after three hours in tricky terrain

Enderby firefighters spent three hours tackling a small wildfire that started out as a burn pile Wednesday evening.

Crews from the Enderby Fire Department responded to Twin Lakes Road around 8:30 p.m. April 28, for a blaze that took place on a rural property off Timberlane Road.

Fire Chief Cliff Vetter said the fire was in a remote area and was “a little tough to access.”

After going through a neighbouring property crews were able to contain the blaze at roughly 50 square metres in size, with no damage to any structures — though had it kept going, Vetter said the fire could have reached a home on Timberlane, where the person who reported the blaze resides.

“The homeowner was actually thankful that we did come ,because he was trying to contain it with fire extinguishers and it wasn’t working,” Vetter said.

Enderby crews had the blaze out by 11:30 p.m. without the assistance of BC Wildfire Crews.

“The rain was on our side last night, so we left there feeling good that if did miss any little stuff it would definitely be put out,” Vetter said.

So far into a dry spring that’s only recently seen rain, Enderby crews have responded to several grass fires that began as burn piles — “people cleaning up stuff around their yard, and then a spark jumps out and away it goes,” as Vetter said.

“It’s getting better now because the greens are coming through. And then the rain last night, obviously it’s going to help a lot.”

Vetter says he’s hopeful the Kamloops Wildfire Region will announce the annual ban on burning “pretty quick,” adding he thinks that will likely happen by the end of the month.

READ MORE: Forest Service Roads up to snuff in Okanagan Shuswap: report

READ MORE: Lack of rain dries up Lake Country water supply

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star