Enderby boat launch closed ahead of rainy weekend

The city's Emergency Operation Centre is addressing the risk of flooding along the river

The boat launch on Kildonan Avenue in Enderby has been closed due to a risk of flooding with rain expected over the weekend, the city’s Emergency Operations Centre said Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Google Maps)

The City of Enderby has closed closed one of its boat launches ahead of expected rain over the weekend.

The boat launch on Kildonan Avenue is closed effective immediately due to rising water levels in the Shuswap River and a risk of flooding, the city’s Emergency Operations Centre said in a press release Tuesday.

“Please do not use the boat launch and follow any posted signs or barricades,” said chief administrative officer Tate Bengtson.

The city said the weather forecast is calling for five to 10 mm of rain on both Saturday and Sunday , May 30-31, which will cause the Shuswap River to swell from May 31 to June 2. After that period, river levels are expected to recede slightly for the short term.

Shuswap River flows are currently 380.8 cubic metres/second and levels are 4.5 metres, the city said. Flows are projected to moderately increase to 402.6 cubic metres/second on Friday, May 29. As the rains hit, flows are expected to increase quickly, with a short-term peak of 517.4 cubic meters/second predicted for June 2.

“As the snow melt continues in the upper elevations, warmer temperatures and further precipitation will continue to increase flows in the medium term,” Bengtson said.

The city has made sandbags available free of charge, but asks users to bring their own shovel. The sandbags are located outside the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Street.

“Property owners are responsible for protecting their property, and we encourage you to take appropriate measures in advance if your property may be at risk,” Bengtson said.

READ MORE: North Okanagan boaters asked to keep their wakes low

WATCH: Boat crosses Shuswap Lake with trailer still attached

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star