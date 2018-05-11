Employment minister to make announcement in South Surrey Monday

MPs Patty Hadju (left) and Gordie Hogg will be part of a Canada Summer Jobs announcement Monday in South Surrey. (Contributed photos)

Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour will make stops in South Surrey, Langley and Richmond Monday as the federal government announces plans regarding employment opportunities available to youth in the Fraser Valley.

Patty Hadju, who is also MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, will be at Semiahmoo House at 8:30 a.m. to announce details of the Canada Summer Jobs program, and local opportunities specifically. Semiahmoo House Society (15306 24 Ave.) is a Canada Summer Jobs program employer, the ministry notes.

Hadju will be joined at Semiahmoo House by MP Gordie Hogg (South Surrrey-White Rock).

After the morning announcement in South Surrey, Hadju will head to Langley, where she’ll tour the Stepping Stone Community Services Society; and then to Richmond, for another appearance, the details of which have yet to be announced.

Last year, about 70,000 student got work through the summer-jobs program, and more than 42,000 companies across the country applied for funding this year, according to the ministry.