Employment minister to make announcement in Langley Monday

Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour will make stops in Langley, South Surrey and Richmond Monday as the federal government announces plans regarding employment opportunities available to youth in the Fraser Valley.

Patty Hadju, who is also MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, will be at Stepping Stone Community Services Society at 10 a.m. to announce details of the Canada Summer Jobs program, and local opportunities specifically. Stepping Stone is a Canada Summer Jobs program employer, the ministry notes.

Hadju will be joined at Stepping Stone by John Aldag, MP for Langley City-Cloverdale.

Last year, about 70,000 student got work through the summer-jobs program, and more than 42,000 companies across the country applied for funding this year, according to the ministry.