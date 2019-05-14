Employee housing summit features panel of experts

The Comox Valley Economic Development Society and the CV Coalition to End Homelessness host an Employee Housing Summit, May 23 at 19 Wing.

A lack of appropriate and affordable housing options across the spectrum have created challenges for employers and employees. Scott Stanfield photo

Employee housing is basically as it sounds: housing offered by employers to help employees live near their workplace.

“Either providing, or offering supports to help find housing,” said Andrea Cupelli, the coalition’s co-ordinator who will moderate the summit along with Geoff Crawford of CVEDS.

A lack of appropriate and affordable housing options across the spectrum have created challenges for employers and employees. The summit will consider steps taken by other regions to address these challenges.

It will also help develop a new Innovate 2030 Regional Comox Valley Economic Development Strategic Plan.

The summit features four panelists: Jada Basi of City Spaces, Cheeying Ho of the Whistler Centre for Sustainability, Candace Koo of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Raymond Kwong of HousingHub — a BC Housing initiative to increase the supply of affordable housing for middle-income earners.

In lieu of registration fees, donations will support the Connect drop-in program, which links homeless or at-risk individuals with social connection, literacy, education and community agencies, as well as food, housing and living supports.

Breakfast is served at 7 a.m. at the Officers Mess at 19 Wing. Panel presentations and a Q&A run from 7:30—9:30 a.m.

Register at bit.ly/2VW9a5K