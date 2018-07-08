Emerica pro skate legends slide into Penticton

The Emerica Pro Skateboard Team is coming to the Penticton Youth Park.
“This is a chance to see some of the best skateboarders in the world,” said Brock Warr with Freeride Boardshop.
“An event like this has not come to Penticton in over a decade.”
Andrew Reynolds, Leo Romero, Spanky, Figgy and local Penticton legend Skylar Kehr are slated to be in attendance July 16 at 3 p.m. at the Penticton Youth Park presented by Freeride Boardshop and Pentagon Boardshop.
