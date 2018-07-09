Emerging artist, Ruth Cipes performs at Music in the Park

This Friday families and music lovers can enjoy another night of Music in the Park.

Emerging artist, Ruth Cipes will open the night, Proper Men will then take the stage and The New Groovement will play into the evening.

The free event will go on from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and run through August 24 at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park. Music lovers can enjoy a variety of genres including country, pop, dance, and classical. Food and drink vendor services will be available throughout the event. West Kelowna Recreation staff will also be in the park with supervised games and activities for the kids.

Part of the community connection will happen through Facebook. Join the conversation through the Facebook link on the City of West Kelowna’s homepage at www.westkelownacity.ca.

For more information on what to do this summer in West Kelowna, visit our tourism website at www.visitwestside.com.

