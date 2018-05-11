Emergency Support Services waiting for evacuee calls

Evacuees are encouraged to contact Emergency Support Services at 250-328-2702

Volunteers are prepared and ready to help evacuees at the Emergency Social Services (ESS) office at 325 Power Street Penticton.

Bonnie Billups, the co-ordinator for the ESS, said evacuees are often calling the wrong number.

“I had one poor guy that had called four different numbers before he got to us,” she said.

All evacuees should contact the ESS at 250-328-2702 or drop in at the office. The office will be open and phones manned until 9 p.m. Friday, May 11, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“I don’t know if we’ll be needed after that so we just wait and see,” she said.

Related: Another Oliver-area property added to evacuation order

The ESS registers evacuees with the Red Cross, provides referrals for food, clothing and shelter as funded by the Provincial Emergency Program.

Other supports are also available including first aid, emotional support, counselling, and basic health care.

Other groups that work with ESS are the Canadian Red Cross, the Salvation Army, BCSPCA, Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team (CDART), and First Nations Emergency Services (FNES).

Related: Evacuation order rescinded in Okangan Falls