Emergency size limits coming to protect at-risk chinook salmon

'Swift action' needed to save chinook trapped by rockslide in the Fraser near Big Bar

The remote site of the Fraser River rockslide northwest of Kamloops is making it difficult to assess the best options to save the trapped fish. (Submitted)

“Swift action” is needed to save at-risk salmon blocked by a rockslide in the Fraser River near Big Bar, say Fisheries and Oceans Canada reps.

A new size limit for chinook salmon was announced Friday at DFO technical briefing as a fisheries management measure specifically aimed at chinook retention in the marine areas by anglers, starting July 15.

“This will help avoid impacts on larger at-risk Fraser Chinook that are having greater success migrating past the landslide,” said Andy Thomson, regional DFO director, management branch.

Thomson said the “emergency measures” taken Friday represent “an unquestionably difficult decision” in terms of impacts to First Nations as well as recreational fisheries.

“However, the potential for permanent loss of these Chinook populations represent a greater threat to the livelihoods of all those who depend on salmon for sustenance and economic opportunity as well as for the wildlife that depend on them as a food source,” Thomson said.

The slide in the Fraser near Big Bar, northwest of Kamploops, was discovered by officials in June. It created a significant barrier to fish passage and is blocking all but the largest chinook trying to migrate upriver.

“Only a small percentage of spawning salmon are able to get over (it) and reach spawning areas,” Thomson said.

That makes it imperative that they take “swift action” to save as many salmon as possible.

They don’t know exactly how many are stuck behind the obstruction because high water is hampering monitoring efforts, but they estimate migrating chinook numbers to be in the tens of thousands, while the sockeye salmon stocks could be in the millions.

The maximum size limit of 80 centimetres for chinook will be in effect from July 15, with a reassessment to be undertaken by July 31 to see how successful the measures have been.

“At the end of July, the vast majority of the at-risk Fraser Chinook should have migrated past these areas into the Fraser River.”

DFO is working with impacted First Nations to minimize chinook harvests above the slide site to allow as many fish as possible to reach the spawning grounds.

The emergency measures announced Friday will be in effect for recreational fisheries off the West Coast of Vancouver Island and the Northern Strait of Georgia.

@CHWKjourno