Emergency services called out in February

Houston RCMP officers were called out 20 times through the regional 911 service in February, statistics released from the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako show.

Burns Lake had the highest number of emergency calls in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) in February, according to an RDBN memorandum. (Black Press file photo)

And the provincial ambulance service responded to 15 911 calls during the same period.

But just over 30 per cent of the calls made to the emergency 911 service were abandoned.

In terms of calls made to the fire department, just two were in response to fires.

But firefighters responded to nine medical calls and four rescue calls in February.

Burns Lake had the highest number of 911 emergency calls in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako area in February.

There were 64 calls to police in Burns Lake in February, the highest of any of the 14 regional communities included in the memo.

There were also 37 calls for ambulance and seven fire calls in the village in that month.

The number of emergency calls in Vanderhoof and Smithers – which have larger populations than Burns Lake – were lower.

Fifty-two calls to police and 28 calls for ambulance were recorded in Smithers, with 30 calls to police and 23 for ambulance in Vanderhoof.

(with files from Blair McBride)

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Blair McBride