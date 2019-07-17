Emergency service day in Houston

From July 22 to 26 A Rocha Houston will be hosting an explore outdoors day camp for kids ages seven to 12. The Camp will be held at the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery where the kids will learn about nature, Christian faith and conservation ethics. This is a great opportunity for kids to explore nature around Huston, play some games and have some fun while they are at it. The camp will operate daily between 9 a.m till noon, with the whole week covered by a $50 fee with all things included.