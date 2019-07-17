Emergency service day in Houston

The second annual emergency service day was held on July 11 in Houston. The event was held at the Houston RCMP detachment parking lot. There was a bouncy castle, rollover simulator and an impaired go-kart. There was also a BBQ for everyone who attend with all proceeds going to the Cops For Cancer. Other attendees were the paramedics, Houston Search and rescue and the Houston Fire Department. Other donations we being accepted for the Salvation Arm Food Bank. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us