Emergency responders rush to car crash near Kault Hill

Motorists should use caution on the stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway through Tappen

Update: 5:09 p.m.

According to witnesses on scene the accident took place on the West side of Kault Hill near the Trickle Inn. The witnesses say one of the vehicles involved in the collision slid down the embankment after the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were assisted by passersby.

Original story:

Initial reports indicate there has been a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles in the Kault Hill area.

More to come.

