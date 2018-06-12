Crews are conducting emergency repairs to a valve on Island Highway near Shoreline Drive in View Royal. (Google Maps)

Emergency repairs on Island Highway near Shoreline Drive

Town of View Royal warning motorists to expect lengthy delays

  • Jun. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Capital Regional District is conducting emergency repairs to a hydrant valve on Island Highway near Shoreline Drive in View Royal.

Traffic is reduced to single lane alternating and the Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect lengthy delays while the work is underway.

