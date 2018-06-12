Emergency repairs on Island Highway near Shoreline Drive

Crews are conducting emergency repairs to a valve on Island Highway near Shoreline Drive in View Royal. (Google Maps)

The Capital Regional District is conducting emergency repairs to a hydrant valve on Island Highway near Shoreline Drive in View Royal.

Traffic alert: CRD has called in an emergency repair to a hydrant valve on Island Highway near Shoreline Drive. Traffic will be reduced to single lane alternating. Motorists can expect lengthy delays #yyj #yyjtraffic — Town of View Royal (@TownofViewRoyal) June 12, 2018

Traffic is reduced to single lane alternating and the Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect lengthy delays while the work is underway.

