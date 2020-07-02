Emergency relief fund offers grants to Mission businesses

Grants of up to $2,500 support immediate business-operation needs

Small- to medium-sized businesses are most at risk during the COVID-19 crisis and while federal and provincial support initiatives continue to evolve, the hard costs of doing business remain especially impactful to those merchants who have been mandated to close.

A new Emergency Relief Fund, created jointly through financial and in-kind contributions from the Mission Downtown Business Association, Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce and Community Futures North Fraser, offers grants of up to $2,500 to support immediate business operation needs.

There will be three intake deadlines – July 15, Sept. 15 and Nov. 15.

Eligibility requirements include:

• You are a local Mission business composed of one to 26 employees;

• Your focus is on business resilience and resumption of regular operations once the current pandemic situation has been resolved and the government lifts restrictions;

• Must have been in business for at least sixth months prior to March 15.

Preference will be given to:

• a business/sector that has been particularly hard hit or mandated to close under current provincial orders since March 15;

• those who needs are not yet supported by existing government programs or subsidies;

• those who hold a business licence in good standing to operate in the District of Mission (please include an attachment of your business licence).

Consideration is given to:

• a member of the Downtown Business Association or a member of the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce;

• those who have demonstrated innovation and adaptability to pivot in the current COVID-19 environment.

Organizers reserve the right to not award the Emergency Business Relief Grant for any reason.

For more information, contact Gwen Atkinson, executive director of Community Futures North Fraser, at gatkinson@northfraser.org; Joanna McBride, executive director of the Mission Downtown Business Association, at info@downtownmission.ca; or Jo Ann Chadwick, executive director of the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce, at execdir@missionchamber.bc.ca.

Mission City Record