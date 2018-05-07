Emergency prep consultations to be held throughout Parksville Qualicum Beach

Emergency Management Oceanside (EMO) is marking national Emergency Preparedness Week with a series of consultation meetings this week in communities throughout the Parksville Qualicum Beach region.
Emergency Preparedness Week, held across Canada to encourage Canadians to be prepared personally, as an individual, a family and in the workplace is recognized as May 6-12 this year.
EMO is a joint initiative involving emergency co-ordinators from Parksville, Qualicum Beach and the Regional District of Nanaimo. The EMO emergency program co-ordinators will be available to meet with the public for one-on-one consultations throughout the week, providing an opportunity for residents and businesses to ask questions about individual plans and how to be better prepared for emergencies including emergency kit demonstrations and handouts.
The schedule for the week includes:
• Tuesday, May 8: Qualicum Beach Town Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, May 9: Parksville City Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Thursday, May 10: Lantzville Municipal Hall, 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact emergency program coordinators:
Rob Daman, Town of Qualicum Beach, 250-752-6232 or rdaman@qualicumbeach.com; Aaron Dawson, City of Parksville, 250-954-4672 or adawson@parksville.ca; or Melissa Tomlinson, Regional District of Nanaimo, 250-390-4111 or mtomlinson@rdn.bc.ca.
— NEWS staff/City of Parksville release