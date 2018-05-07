Emergency prep consultations to be held throughout Parksville Qualicum Beach

Sky Keating takes a look inside an ambulance as Denham Keating looks on during the recent Emergency Preparedness Expo at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre on Saturday, April 28. — Adam Kveton Photo

Emergency Management Oceanside (EMO) is marking national Emergency Preparedness Week with a series of consultation meetings this week in communities throughout the Parksville Qualicum Beach region.

Emergency Preparedness Week, held across Canada to encourage Canadians to be prepared personally, as an individual, a family and in the workplace is recognized as May 6-12 this year.

EMO is a joint initiative involving emergency co-ordinators from Parksville, Qualicum Beach and the Regional District of Nanaimo. The EMO emergency program co-ordinators will be available to meet with the public for one-on-one consultations throughout the week, providing an opportunity for residents and businesses to ask questions about individual plans and how to be better prepared for emergencies including emergency kit demonstrations and handouts.

The schedule for the week includes:

• Monday, May 7: Magnolia Court, Bowser, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 8: Qualicum Beach Town Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 9: Parksville City Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Thursday, May 10: Lantzville Municipal Hall, 1 to 4 p.m.

• Friday, May 11: 49th Parallel, Cedar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Saturday, May 12: Gabriola Island Market, 9 a.m. to noon

For more information, contact emergency program coordinators:

Rob Daman, Town of Qualicum Beach, 250-752-6232 or rdaman@qualicumbeach.com; Aaron Dawson, City of Parksville, 250-954-4672 or adawson@parksville.ca; or Melissa Tomlinson, Regional District of Nanaimo, 250-390-4111 or mtomlinson@rdn.bc.ca.

Disasters may be beyond our control, but there are ways to reduce the risk and the impact of whatever emergency we might face. Emergencies can strike at any time, with very little warning and with no time to make plans about what to do. Being prepared is critical since it can take time for help to arrive. By taking a few simple steps, you can become better prepared to face a range of emergencies. It is important to:

• Know the risks — although the consequences of disasters can be similar, knowing the risks specific to our community and our region will help you be better prepared.

• Make a plan — being prepared ahead of time will help you cope with an emergency more effectively and enable you to make a faster recovery.

• Prepare a kit — assemble an emergency kit with items to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours of an emergency. Ideally you will have a seven day basic emergency kit, vehicle emergency kit and if required, a pet emergency kit. Kits should be checked at least once each year and a good time to do this is during EP week.

— NEWS staff/City of Parksville release