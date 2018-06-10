Emergency personnel attend rollover north of Williams Lake Sunday morning

Emergency services personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning north of Williams Lake.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Capt. Adam Duffy said at 8:49 a.m. CCSAR attended and observed a vehicle approximately 25 feet down an embankment at the intersection of Highway 97 and Blue lake Road, approximately 40 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

“There were three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident,” Duffy said.

CCSAR members, along with Williams Lake RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, and the McLeese Lake Fire Department were on scene.

“CCSAR members helped extricate and move one patient from the vehicle out of the ditch to the ambulance,” he said.

Severity of the individual’s injuries are unkown, and no more information is available at this time.