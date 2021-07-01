(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

Emergency operations centre activated as wildfires grow near Big White

The three wildfires in the Greystokes area have grown to over 1,400 hectares in combined total size

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced on Thursday (July 1) that the emergency operations centre has been activated to support those impacted by the wildfires burning east of Kelowna.

The group is monitoring the three wildfires in the Greystokes area, just north of Big White and near the Joe Rich community.

The fires — located at Long Loch, Hilda Creek and Derrickson Lake — have grown to over 1,400 hectares in combined total size and have been labelled as out of control.

As of July 1, there are 18 Wildfire personnel stationed on Hilda Creek, which is estimated at two hectares in size. Long Loch is estimated to be 100 hectares in size, while Derrickson Lake measured at over 1,300 hectares.

