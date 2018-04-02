The April 5 Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meeting will be held in the Lakeside Resort instead of their offices on Martin Street. (Image courtesy Google Earth)

Emergency forces venue change

RDOS is moving upcoming meeting to accommodate the emergency operations centre

  • Apr. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Flooding might not have yet forced people from homes this year, but it has moved the April 5 Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meeting from its usual spot at the RDOS office on Martin Street in Penticton to the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre.

The boardroom is currently being used as the Emergency Operations Centre for flood response in the region.

Several public meetings are slated for the April 5 meeting starting at 9 a.m.

Perhaps the one that will garner the most interest is the Industrial Zone Review bylaw for areas A,C, D, E and F. The update to the bylaw includes provisions for marijuana production and processing facilities to be an accepted use for industrial zone parcels in areas A, C, D, E, and F.

A public meeting for amendments to the Small Holdings One Zone Review for Area D2 and Large Holdings Three Zone Review in Area D2 is also scheduled.

Committee and the regular board will follow the public meeting.

Previous story
Kitimat is one step closer to securing LNG plant
Next story
Stabbing in Nanaimo leaves one man with serious injuries

Just Posted

Snow on B.C. highways, special weather statement in effect

  • 7 hours ago

 

Emergency forces venue change

  • 7 hours ago

 

Michael Franti and Spearhead return to Roots and Blues

 

Townhouses being planned near Northfield intersection

 

Most Read