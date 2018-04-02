Emergency forces venue change

The April 5 Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meeting will be held in the Lakeside Resort instead of their offices on Martin Street. (Image courtesy Google Earth)

Flooding might not have yet forced people from homes this year, but it has moved the April 5 Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meeting from its usual spot at the RDOS office on Martin Street in Penticton to the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre.

The boardroom is currently being used as the Emergency Operations Centre for flood response in the region.

Several public meetings are slated for the April 5 meeting starting at 9 a.m.

Perhaps the one that will garner the most interest is the Industrial Zone Review bylaw for areas A,C, D, E and F. The update to the bylaw includes provisions for marijuana production and processing facilities to be an accepted use for industrial zone parcels in areas A, C, D, E, and F.

A public meeting for amendments to the Small Holdings One Zone Review for Area D2 and Large Holdings Three Zone Review in Area D2 is also scheduled.

Committee and the regular board will follow the public meeting.