Emergency department renovations started at Penticton hospital

This phase will focus on renovating and expanding the emergency department, pharmacy and more

Phase two of construction at Penticton Regional Hospital began this month.

According to a release from Interior Health, the project includes renovations to modernize the emergency department, the pharmacy and material stores. During this phase, patients will use the regular entrance off of Carmi Avenue to access the emergency department, while all other patients are directed to use the main entrance of the tower off of Government Street or through the tower parkade via the first level.

The exception to this is maternity patients, who are directed to use the regular emergency department entrance and then will be directed to maternity services.

“The most significant of phase two construction is a complete renovation and expansion of the emergency department, which will modernize (it), significantly increase its size and improve patient and staff flows,” it says in the news release. “Renovations will take place in multiple phases with the department remaining open to the public for the duration of the project.

During construction, travel routes for patients within the emergency department may be adjusted, with staff on had to help provide directions. Parking for the department will be available off Carmi Avenue in front of the entrance, while parking for all other services at PRH is available on levels P1, P2 and P3 of the parkade.

The release advises that parking Lot 1 off Industrial Avenue has now transitioned back to staff-only parking, and the entrance off that street is also staff-only. Phase two will also expand and relocate the PRH pharmacy and expand the material stores area.

Construction is anticipated to last two years, with completion of the renovation and expansion set for fall 2021.

