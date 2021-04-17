Emergency crews, SAR busy with three separate outdoor recreation incidents in Chilliwack area

Calls in 1 afternoon include ATV collision, parachuter who fell from tree, dirtbiker with broken leg

A Chilliwack Search and Rescue truck heads down Vedder Road towards Cultus Lake to assist a dirtbiker with a broken leg. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Emergency personnel in Chilliwack and Agassiz were busy Saturday afternoon with at least three separate outdoor recreation incidents.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on April 17 the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department was called to a report of an ATV collision on Bench Road, about five kilometres past Rapids Campground. The call initially came in as the incident being about 11 kilometres up Foley Creek Forest Service Road.

A helicopter was requested to attend to the scene and a landing zone was scheduled to be set up at Southview Sand and Gravel Pit on Chilliwack Lake Road.

There are believed to be two people injured, but the extent of their injuries is known.

•••

Less than half an hour after that call came in, just before 4:30 p.m. Agassiz Fire Department was dispatched to an injured parachuter.

The 34-year-old woman fell 30 feet after getting caught in a tree near Lougheed Highway.

•••

Earlier in the day, some time before 2 p.m., Cultus Lake Fire Department and Chilliwack Search and Rescue responded to a dirtbiker who broke their leg on Vedder Mountain Forest Service Road.

It took crews about an hour or more to find the person.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress