Emergency crews responding to two-car crash in Saanich on Douglas Street

Traffic is being diverted from the northbound lanes of Douglas Street just after Cloverdale Avenue as emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle crash.

Second collision of the hour in Saanich. Emergency crews are responding to an incident outside the A&W on Douglas Street. Traffic is blocked by a fire truck in the northbound lanes. @saanichnews #yyjtraffic — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) January 4, 2020

The crash occurred near the A&W restaurant on Douglas Street just before 2 p.m. and traffic is being diverted around the incident.

Police, fire crews and the BC Ambulance Service were in attendance. At 2:30 p.m., the two damaged sedans remained on the roadway as crews worked to clean up the scene.

Members of the Saanich Fire Department noted that they’re unsure when the lanes will reopen to traffic as tow trucks had yet to arrive to take the vehicles away.

This was the second collision of the hour as a cyclist was hit by the driver of a van near the intersection of Carey Road and Ravine Way just before 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported in that collision and the cyclist was able to leave on their bike.

