Emergency crews are responding to reports of a man pinned between a vehicle and a container in the 1000-block of Dunford Avenue in Langford. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews responding to reports of a man pinned on Dunford Avenue

Injuries unknown at this time

  • Jun. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a man pinned between a container and a vehicle in the 1000-block of Dunford Avenue.

Ambulance and West Shore RCMP are on scene at Alpine Disposal and Recycling on Dunford Avenue.

Employees inside the store could not comment at this time and a sign outside states the business is closed until further notice.

An ambulance was seen leaving the site but it is unclear whether someone was transported to hospital.

More to come.

