Emergency crews responding to Kelowna airport incident

UPDATE: 2:31 p.m.
A command has been established at the Kelowna International Airport, but all other additional units are being asked to stand down and return to hall.
Kelowna Capital News is awaiting official comment from the Kelowna International Airport staff.
UPDATE: 2:24 p.m.
Fire crews have arrived on scene and are readying to stage.
ORIGINAL:
Kelowna emergency crews are responding to a “third-alarm incident” at the airport.
Nine units are responding to the incident.
A Kelowna Capital News reporter is en route.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
