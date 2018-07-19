Emergency crews responding to incident in Goldstream Provincial Park

Emergency crews are responding to an incident at Goldstream Provincial Park.
Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is experiencing delays in both directions.
More to come.
Delays in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford
Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos
Public consultation around town on pot use, dispensing and licensing this summer.
Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax
Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre
Motorists may use an alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3
The warming hut at the Parson Community Recreation Park has been removed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and plans to construct a new one are already underway.