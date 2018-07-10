Emergency crews responding to gunshots at Thetis Lake

Police and View Royal Fire are assisting B.C. Coroners at Thetis Lake after a man shot himself.

Emergency crews are at Thetis Lake assisting an investigation where a man shot himself. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Police and View Royal Fire are assisting B.C. Coroners at Thetis Lake after a man shot himself.

View Royal Fire Department is current on scene at Thetis Lake after reports of shots fired. More to come. #yyj pic.twitter.com/a48Mq4Qbu6 — Kendra Wong (@Kendraewong) July 10, 2018

West Shore RCMP were informed of gun shots at Dog Beach at Thetis Lake just after 9:30 a.m. this morning.

A portion of Thetis, near Dog Beach is cordoned off for investigation.

@WestshoreRCMP have a portion of Thetis Lake cordoned off for an investigation. No danger to the public. We ask for patience. We will update when we have cleared the area. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 10, 2018

There is no criminality suspected in the incident and West Shore RCMP believe the man was alone at the time. West Shore RCMP say there is no danger to the public.

Dog Beach will be closed until approximately 2 p.m. this afternoon, but Main Beach is still open to the public.

Officials ask the public to avoid lower Thetis Lake while the investigation continues.

More to come.