Emergency crews responding to gunshots at Thetis Lake

Police and View Royal Fire are assisting B.C. Coroners at Thetis Lake after a man shot himself.

West Shore RCMP were informed of gun shots at Dog Beach at Thetis Lake just after 9:30 a.m. this morning.

A portion of Thetis, near Dog Beach is cordoned off for investigation.

There is no criminality suspected in the incident and West Shore RCMP believe the man was alone at the time. West Shore RCMP say there is no danger to the public.

Dog Beach will be closed until approximately 2 p.m. this afternoon, but Main Beach is still open to the public.

Officials ask the public to avoid lower Thetis Lake while the investigation continues.

More to come.

