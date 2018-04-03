(Gazette file photo)

Emergency crews responding to gas leak on Goldstream Avenue in Langford

Road closures on Goldstream Avenue, expect delays

  • Apr. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the 1000-block of Goldstream Avenue.

A three-inch line has been struck at the Leigh Road and Goldstream Avenue intersection.

Officials at nearby Spencer Middle School decided to do a self-evacuation of the building as a precaution due to a strong smell of rotten eggs in some of the classrooms.

Fortis BC will be inspecting the school.

Traffic in both directions on Goldstream Avenue is being rerouted between Leigh and Spencer roads.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Qualicum Beach balks at promotion to city
Next story
New B-Line bus could go down Dewdney

Just Posted

Emergency crews responding to gas leak on Goldstream Avenue in Langford

  • 13 hours ago

 

Courtenay man faces trafficking charges after traffic stop

  • 13 hours ago

 

Next tsunami alert will be on your phone

  • 13 hours ago

 

RCMP release images of suspects in school vandalism

 

Most Read