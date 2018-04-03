Emergency crews responding to gas leak on Goldstream Avenue in Langford

Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the 1000-block of Goldstream Avenue.

A three-inch line has been struck at the Leigh Road and Goldstream Avenue intersection.

Crews have responded to a gas leak at Leigh Road and Goldstream Ave. Spencer Middle School did a self-evacuation to get fresh air. #yyj pic.twitter.com/9cKHIKLrVZ — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) April 3, 2018

Officials at nearby Spencer Middle School decided to do a self-evacuation of the building as a precaution due to a strong smell of rotten eggs in some of the classrooms.

Fortis BC will be inspecting the school.

Traffic in both directions on Goldstream Avenue is being rerouted between Leigh and Spencer roads.

More to come.

