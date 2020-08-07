(Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Emergency crews responding to crash on Douglas Street at Finlayson intersection

Traffic impacted in the area

  • Aug. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are on scene at a crash on Douglas Street at the Finlayson intersection.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area with several lanes blocked.

More to come…

ALSO READ: Victoria police seek witnesses to pellet gun shootings near Centennial Square

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation member returns home for government internship
Next story
Molotov cocktails thrown at Revelstoke home in arson attempt

Just Posted

Most Read