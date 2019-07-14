Emergency crews responding to collision in Kelowna

Reports indicate there has been a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Clifton Road and Clement Avenue.
Fire department crews are responding.
@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Reports indicate a crash took place at the intersection of Clifton Road and Clement Avenue.
Reports indicate there has been a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Clifton Road and Clement Avenue.
Fire department crews are responding.
@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
High 23 degrees
One-game, winner-take-all showdown set for 1 p.m. at Armstrong's Nor-Val Sports Centre
Ruling throws bylaw in limbo, but Moore committed to moving forward
One-game, winner-take-all showdown set for 1 p.m. at Armstrong's Nor-Val Sports Centre
2019 is a milestone for the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association as they celebrate their 70th birthday at this years Labour Day Weekend event.
The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks
Pilcher said it would especially help people with physical challenges