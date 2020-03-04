Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle collision involving plow truck between Castlegar and Trail

Emergency services including fire, police and ambulance responded to a collision near Highway 22 and Pipeline Pit Road between Castlegar and Trail Wednesday afternoon.

Castlegar fire chief Sam Lattanzio said a report of a collision between an SUV and a pickup plow truck came in at 4:43 p.m.

There was one occupant in each vehicle, and after being accessed by the BC Ambulance Sevice, neither one was transported to hospital.

Fluid leaked from the vehicles and the fire department ensured it was safely removed.

By 5:30 p.m. the incident was cleared.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Castlegar News