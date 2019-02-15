Emergency crews are responding to a crash at the intersection where Pandora Avenue meets Johnson and Begbie streets. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Victoria

Two-vehicle crash leaves van on its side

  • Feb. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Emergency crews are responding to a crash at the intersection where Pandora Avenue meets Johnson and Begbie streets.

BC Ambulance Service and the Victoria Fire Department are on scene.

One car is in the intersection while a van is on its side on Pandora Avenue.

Fire crews pulled two people through the sunroof of the van. They both walked to nearby stretchers.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area.

An eye-witness at the scene said the van ran a red light, hitting a car on Pandora Avenue.

More to come.

