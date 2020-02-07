Emergency crews respond to pedestrian pinned under vehicle in Langford

One person sent to hospital

A pedestrian was struck and pinned under a vehicle near Belmont Market in Langford Friday morning. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

Emergency crews were on scene at Kelly Road and the Belmont Market in Langford after a pedestrian was pinned under a vehicle Friday morning.

Kelly Road was closed in both directions between Jacklin Road and Merchant Way. Langford Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP were on scene.

Cpl. Heinz Krauss of West Shore RCMP said a woman was crossing Kelly Road heading north. She was in the crosswalk when struck by a motorist driving a black pickup truck. Krauss said the woman was taken to hospital and has significant injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. Krauss said the woman had injuries to her hand.

Police were unable to say if any charges will be recommended at this point.

Corporal Heinz Krauss with @WestshoreRCMP explaining what happened when a pedestrian was struck on Kelly Road earlier. @GoldstreamNews @VictoriaNews #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/q2fbLblSug — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) February 7, 2020

