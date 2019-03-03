Emergency crews respond to incident south of 150 Mile Sunday

Incident occurred roughly one kilometre up Enterprise Road off Highway 97

Emergency crews responded to an incident around 3 p.m. south of 150 Mile Sunday, March 3.

Several members from the RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services (ambulance) and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were on scene, located roughly one kilometre up Enterprise Road off Highway 97 south of 150 Mile.

Individuals involved in the incident were attended to by the BCEHS, while members of CCSR were cleared on scene as no entrapment was involved.

No further information is available at this time.

