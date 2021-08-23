Emergency crews respond to bomb threat at West Park Mall

The mall has been evacuated

The West Park Mall in Quesnel is being evacuated due to a bomb threat Monday afternoon (Aug. 23).

RCMP and members of the Quesnel Fire Department are on scene.

Access to the area is blocked and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

“There was an unknown threat at the mall, and due to an abundance of caution the mall has been evacuated,” said Quesnel RCMP detachment commander, Staff Sgt. Darren Dodge.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer