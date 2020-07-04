Emergency crews respond to ATV rollover near Harrison

Emergency crews have been called to an all-terrain vehicle rollover near Harrison Hot Springs.
The report came in that the ATV had rolled over on or near Harrison East Forest Service Road. Agassiz Fire Department was dispatched to the call around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
At least one person was involved in the incident. A 13-year-old teenager was reported “not pinned” under the vehicle.
Check back here as more information becomes available.
