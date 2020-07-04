Emergency crews respond to ATV rollover in Agassiz

ATV rolled over on or near Harrison East Forest Service Road in Agassiz

Agassiz Fire Department has been called to an ATV rollover on Harrison East Forest Service Road on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews have been called to an all-terrain vehicle rollover in Agassiz.

The report came in that the ATV had rolled over on or near Harrison East Forest Service Road. Agassiz Fire Department was dispatched to the call around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

At least one person was involved in the incident. A 13-year-old teenager was reported “not pinned” under the vehicle.

Check back here as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ: Good Samaritans help three people survive ATV accident at Foley Lake in Chilliwack

ALSO READ: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress