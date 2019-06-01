Emergency crews respond after motorcycle goes into creek in Abbotsford

Cause of crash and condition of the rider is currently unknown

Emergency crews responded to a stretch of Straiton Road in Abbotsford, where a motorcycle went into a creek. One person was seen being taken away in ambulance. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

Emergency crews responded to a corner on Straiton Road in Abbotsford, where a motorcycle had gone into a nearby creek.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, nor is the condition of the rider. But a person was seen being loaded into an ambulance at around 5 p.m. Saturday, which then drove away without sirens or emergency lights on.

Another ambulance left shortly thereafter, also without sirens or lights going, but it’s unclear whether there was another person involved in the crash.

The motorcycle was seen in the creek with some damage to the front axle, with the tire bent.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

