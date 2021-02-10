RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Emergency crews, police respond to serious collision near Tower Ranch in Kelowna

The incident is reportedly tied to a police chase that culminated in the area

  Feb. 10, 2021
  • News

Kelowna emergency crews responded to a serious rollover collision in the Tower Ranch area on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 10).

Multiple police cruisers, fire engines, ambulances and even a helicopter were on scene near Tower Ranch Golf Club.

The incident is reportedly tied to a police chase that culminated in the area.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

More to come.

