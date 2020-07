A man was taken to hospital by paramedics

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash east of Lickman Road that ended with a car going into a ditch.

The incident, believed to have involved two vehicles, happened at about 3 p.m. on Saturday (July 4).

Firefighters could be seen working to get a car out of the ditch.

It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained in the crash, but a man was seen being taken away by paramedics.

More to come.

Chilliwack Progress