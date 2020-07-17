Emergency crews flood Whalley after man climbs 40-storey crane

Multiple emergency crews were in the 9800-block of Whalley Boulevard Thursday evening, after a man climbed a 40-storey crane. (Shane MacKichan photo)

An incident in Whalley Thursday night came to a tragic end, after a man jumped from the top of a 40-storey crane.

According to a news release issued by Surrey RCMP, it began just before 6:30 p.m., when an officer saw a man climb over a fence and into a construction site at 9887 Whalley Blvd.

When the officer called out to the man, he ran and climbed to the top of the crane, the release states.

One witness reported the man “appears to be walking around the crane, sitting, then walking, then going into the operator’s box.”

Despite efforts by multiple agencies – including the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, a crisis negotiator and Surrey RCMP’s Car 67, which pairs a police officer with a mental health nurse – the man jumped from the crane shortly after 10 p.m. He did not survive.

Many witnessed the tragic event, and police encouraged “anyone who may need help as a result of witnessing this incident to reach out to their health-care provider.”

“Witnessing a tragedy can be very impactful and emotionally disturbing,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said.

