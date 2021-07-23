Emergency crews find vehicle in ditch off Hwy 1 after 50-minute search in Chilliwack

It took 50 minutes for emergency crews to find a vehicle that went off Highway 1 and into a ditch in Chilliwack Friday.
The call came in around 12:20 p.m. on July 23 and was initially reported as a vehicle that went off the highway in the eastbound lanes, west of Bridal Veil Falls (exit 135) and into a water-filled ditch.
Chilliwack and Popkum fire departments were dispatched to the call. They checked between Annis Road and Highway 9 but could not find anything.
Around 1:10 p.m., crews finally located the car which was found in a ditch about 300 yards along the Highway 1 on-ramp at Annis Road.
One person was out of the vehicle when crews from Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene.
