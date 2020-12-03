Emergency responders and city personnel are at the scene of a fire at the Wesley Street homeless encampment. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Emergency crews, city personnel called to fire at homeless camp on Nanaimo’s Wesley Street

Fire broke out at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3

  • Dec. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency personnel are on scene at the homeless encampment on Wesley Street after a fire earlier this afternoon.

Crews were called out at about 12:15 p.m. and Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP and City of Nanaimo officials are on Wesley Street now. It appears that tents are being checked for combustible materials.

There has been no word about any injuries related to the fire.

