Emergency crews, city personnel called to fire at homeless camp on Nanaimo’s Wesley Street

Fire broke out at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3

Emergency responders and city personnel are at the scene of a fire at the Wesley Street homeless encampment. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Emergency personnel are on scene at the homeless encampment on Wesley Street after a fire earlier this afternoon.

Crews were called out at about 12:15 p.m. and Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP and City of Nanaimo officials are on Wesley Street now. It appears that tents are being checked for combustible materials.

There has been no word about any injuries related to the fire.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP, City of Nanaimo on scene fire homeless encampment Wesley Street. No word about injuries.#Nanaimo #fire @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/UUjfbBWLoU — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) December 3, 2020

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin