Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire on Paris Street in Penticton on Friday, Feb. 12 around 4:14 p.m. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Emergency crews are at a fire at a mobile home on Paris Street in Penticton.

The fire was reported to the Penticton Fire department on Friday, Feb. 12 around 4:14 p.m. Two fire engines and one ambulance are at the scene.

Smoke can be seen from the mobile home.

