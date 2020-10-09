Emergency crews attend fire near Highway 28

Emergency crews attended a fire on Thursday night near Highway 28.

Campbell River RCMP reported that the fire was in the forest behind the Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church near the highway. Crews attended the scene at around 8 p.m. According to the RCMP, the fire was started at an encampment that was known to police. The encampment had a semi-permanent structure, but had been home to only two people.

Fortunately the residents were not injured, said Const. Maury Tyre. It is however a reminder of the safety concerns that can be posed with makeshift structures and encampments. In a situation such as this, not only was there a risk to the campers, but to the forest, nearby buildings if the fire spread, and to the people of the Campbell River Fire department who had to fight the fire in a very tricky location.

The investigation showed that the fire was in a homemade fireplace which spread to the surrounding structure. According to Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty, the fire consumed an area approximately 15 metres by 15 metres. Some propane cylinders were also in the fire, which caused additional safety concerns to firefighters.

“When trying to gain access to the area firefighters came across a few areas where barbed wire and fishing line was strung across the trails creating an additional dangerous situation for fire crews particularly in the dark,” Doherty added. “Fortunately there were no injuries.”

