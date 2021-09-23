Emergency crews attend fire at Spruce Grove Mobile Park

Fire contained to inside of home

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a mobile home in Vanderhoof.

Crews from Vanderhoof Fire Rescue attended Spruce Grove Mobile Park on Thursday, Sept 23 at 12:35 p.m.

Fire chief Ian Leslie said four units and 18 members responded.

Vanderhoof RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services were also on scene.

“The home was not occupied at the time of the fire,” Leslie said, noting there were no injuries.

“The fire was contained to the inside of the home.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email: rebecca.dyok@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express