Emergency alert test fails to reach all

Emergency Management B.C.’s emergency alert system test Wednesday afternoon what received by some residents in the Cariboo, but not all. Photo submitted

Emergency alert system reaches Cariboo Chilcotin residents, but not all

An Emergency Alerting System test issued Wednesday afternoon reached some, but not all B.C. residents.

Readers messaged on a Tribune’s Facebook post that they heard the test on TV and iPhones, but not on android devices.

“Made me jump,” one reader noted.

Issued by Emergency Management British Columbia, the test alarm went out at 1:55 p.m. and was sent to compatible cell phones and wireless devices, and broadcasted on TV and radio stations.

To check your phone’s compatibility go to www.alertready.ca.

Futher information on emergency alert is available at www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca.

The Cariboo Regional District also has an emergency notification system and is reminding the public to make sure and register for it if they have not done so already.

