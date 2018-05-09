Emergency alert system test reaches some but not all

Emergency alert system reaches Cariboo Chilcotin residents, but not all

Emergency Management B.C.’s emergency alert system test Wednesday afternoon what received by some residents in the Cariboo, but not all. Photo submitted

An Emergency Alerting System test issued Wednesday afternoon reached some, but not all B.C. residents.

Readers messaged on a Tribune’s Facebook post that they heard the test on TV and iPhones, but not on android devices.

“Made me jump,” one reader noted.

Issued by Emergency Management British Columbia, the test alarm went out at 1:55 p.m. and was sent to compatible cell phones and wireless devices, and was broadcasted on TV and radio stations.

Reminder: #AlertReady will be tested today (May 9) at 1:55PM. Will be heard on most tv/radio stations & compatible wireless devices: https://t.co/5esAF2Awb1 #EPWeek2018 pic.twitter.com/Do14WzyvAX — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) May 9, 2018

To check your phone’s compatability go to www.alertready.ca.

Futher information on emergency alert is available at www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca.

The Cariboo Regional District also has an emergency notification system and is reminding the public to make sure and register for it if they have not done so already.