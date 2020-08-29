Emergency airlift called in, then cancelled after motorcycle crash in Mission

Crash occurred on Wilson Street around 1:30 p.m., landing zone set up at Silverdale Hall

An RCMP officer at the crash scene on Wilson Street in Mission. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.

An airlift was called into Mission this afternoon (Aug. 29) after a motorcycle crashed on a single-lane road beside Hayward Lake.

The airlift was called off, and the status of the injured is not known at this time. Updates coming.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Wilson Street, a road that runs northward along the lake. The airlift was requested over emergency scanners, but finding a suitable location for the helicopter to land was difficult.

Mission Fire Rescue Service set up a landing zone at Silverdale Hall, a distance away from the crash site on the other side of Hayward and Silverdale lakes.

The landing zone was cordoned off by firefighters as they waited, but it was called off and they packed up around 2:30 p.m.

The Mission Record has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more details on the status of the injured.

