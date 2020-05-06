EMCON: Quesnel road contractor equipment vandalized

The company is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest

Emcon Services Inc. had a window smashed out of one of their pieces of equipment this week.

The Quesnel area road contractor is offering a reward to anyone who may have information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism, which occurred on May 4.

In a social media post to their Facebook account Emcon stated the damage will slow down their operations in Quesnel during what has already been a busy spring flood season.

“This doesn’t help our crews help with the current flood conditions in the Quesnel area.”

